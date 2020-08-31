Nearly 1,000 positive coronavirus connected to Tenn. prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health said Monday, August 31, that the state recorded 1,818 new cases of COVID-19.

Officials said a major factor in that was the large number of positive cases that came out of the South Central Correctional Facility located in Wayne County. According to the TDH, the facility recorded 965 positive cases.

The health department also said that a disruption with laboratory reporting Friday contributed to a higher caseload.

In addition, there has been a disruption in laboratory reporting since Friday that will result in a higher caseload over the next few days.

