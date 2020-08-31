Nearly 1,000 positive coronavirus connected to Tenn. prison
The Tennessee Department of Health said the positive cases from the prison played a major factor in Monday’s sizable COVID-19 case count.
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health said Monday, August 31, that the state recorded 1,818 new cases of COVID-19.
Officials said a major factor in that was the large number of positive cases that came out of the South Central Correctional Facility located in Wayne County. According to the TDH, the facility recorded 965 positive cases.
The health department also said that a disruption with laboratory reporting Friday contributed to a higher caseload.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.