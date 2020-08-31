Advertisement

Neb. officer buys car seats for mother of three who couldn’t afford them

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELLEVUE (KMTV) - A police officer in Nebraska, who used his own money to buy car seats for a mother of three who couldn’t afford them, says he just wanted to do the right thing.

During his 16-year career in law enforcement, Officer Jim Severn of Bellevue Police has done hundreds of traffic stops. A few weeks ago, he was training another officer when he pulled a car over for a broken taillight.

As the other officer talked to the driver, Severn noticed three small children, no older than 7, unsecured in the back seat.

“I mentioned about the car seats in the back, and I asked her if she was able to get the car seats. She was hesitant to answer my questions. Then, after speaking with her for a couple minutes, I said, ‘Don’t let your pride block this part of the question. Can you afford car seats for your children back there?’ And she said no,” Severn said.

That’s when Severn decided to help. He went back to the station and contacted his supervisor, who suggested a few organizations around the Omaha metro area that might give away car seats.

“After that, I just felt like the quicker option would just be for me to go buy car seats for her,” Severn said.

The two officers delivered brand new booster seats to the mother just a few days later.

“She was very happy to see us. She was very gracious and everything. I don’t know if she didn’t know if we were actually going to follow through with it and bring the car seats,” Severn said.

Severn says for him helping someone in need is second nature. He also says those small acts of kindness are echoed throughout his department.

“Whenever I’m in a situation like this, I’ll try to help out as much as I can. That’s one of the best parts about the job is to help somebody that really does legitimately need the help. I’ve been in situations where I couldn’t afford something and people have helped me out, so it’s kind of paying it forward,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KMTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

