New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions

ATLANTA, Ga. (WVLT / CBS) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data last week that depicts many Americans who have died from COVID-19 also had contributing conditions.

According to the report, only 6 percent of deaths have COVID-19 as the only cause mentioned, revealing that 94 percent of patients who died from COVID-19 also had other “health conditions and contributing causes.”

“Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.”

The CDC listed the following as the top underlying medical conditions linked to coronavirus deaths:

Influenza and pneumonia

Respiratory failure

Hypertensive disease

Diabetes

Vascular and unspecified dementia

Cardiac arrest

Heart failure

Renal failure

Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events

Other medical conditions

The CDC said provisional death counts may not match counts from other sources, such as numbers from county health departments. Officials said the reason is that death certificates take time to be completed, states report at different rates, it takes officials extra time to code COVID-19 deaths and because other reporting systems use different definitions or methods for counting deaths.

