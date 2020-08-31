Oliver Springs Police Dept. launches investigation into ‘concerning’ Facebook post

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Oliver Springs Police Department announced an investigation is underway regarding ’concerning’ Facebook posts.

According to OSPD, the department was notified of the concerning Facebook posts reportedly made by someone who could possibly work as a police officer.

Chief Kenneth Morgan ordered an immediate investigation into the incident by Internal Affairs. The results of the investigation will be turned over to the appropriate authorities at the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Oliver Springs Police Department takes all reports of unprofessional behavior seriously and has no tolerance for such behavior,” Chief Morgan said. “We also ask that everyone be patient during this time, and it will be addressed.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.