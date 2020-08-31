One tests positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge Preschool

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person tested positive for COVID-19 at the Oak Ridge Schools Preschool, Superintendent Bruce Borchers said in a letter to parents Sunday.

According to the letter, the school system was informed of the positive test Sunday and the person who tested positive was last in the school building on Wednesday, August 26.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the person has been notified and instructed to quarantine.

“We continue to express our appreciation of the precautions our students, families, and staff members take in the interest of keeping our families healthy. Together as a community, we are doing everything in our power to ensure the safest learning environment possible for our staff and students. We will continue to work quickly and collaboratively with the Tennessee Department of Health in the best interest of the health and safety of our Oak Ridge Schools,” Borchers said.

