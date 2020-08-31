Advertisement

Publix ends one-way aisles in most of its stores

Other social distancing measures remain in place
Only Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida and in Charleston, South Carolina. will continue to have one-way aisles.
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) – Publix is rolling back one of its pandemic precautions as the nation’s coronavirus outbreak continues.

“One-way aisles have been discontinued in Publix stores not currently under local ordinance requiring this measure,” according to Maria Brous, the company’s director of communications.

Only Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida and in Charleston, South Carolina. fall under ordinances requiring one-way aisles, she said.

The supermarket chain has more than 1,200 locations in the United States.

“We implemented one-way aisles at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to help our customers understand and practice social distancing and over time, it has become widely understood and adopted into our routines,” Brous said.

“We will continue to provide friendly social distancing reminders in our stores, through signage, floor markers at checkout and other queuing areas, as well as through our public address announcements.”

Other chains have also used one-way aisles as part of their social distancing strategy.

Publix requires customers entering its stores to wear masks, although the measure isn’t universally enforced.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

