Roane State Community College helps raise awareness of suicide prevention resources

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State announced it has joined efforts to recognize September as “Suicide Prevention Awareness Month” and observe the 20th anniversary of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley signed a proclamation during a ceremony on August 25.

“This is putting the appropriate spotlight on mental health and well-being,” said Dr. Whaley, adding that records show more than 1,200 students in the nation’s higher education institutions committed suicide last school year.

Three Roane State campuses now have sidewalk decals in high traffic areas that include resources for students in crisis. The decals list Tennessee’s statewide crisis hotline of 1-855-CRISIS-1 (274-7471) as well as a crisis text line which can be contacted 24/7 by texting “TN” to 741-741.

Snell said there is also a 24-hour national hotline for those who are seeking help or might be contemplating suicide. The number is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A statewide virtual event planned for Wednesday, September 9, titled “Vision of Hope” that will feature a question-and-answer session and dedication of the 17th Suicide Memorial Quilt. To register for that event, click here.

