Scattered storms ahead of a more refreshing weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Off and on rain chances will be the story to start the week, but more sunshine and more reasonable temperatures arrive this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our dry pocket at lunchtime will be short-lived as another wave of rain and storms fills in during the afternoon drive home. Expect about a 60% coverage of our area. The high will top out around 88 degrees this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid 90s thanks to the humidity.

Rainfall potential for Monday afternoon and evening (WVLT)

Rain and storms will gradually taper off during the overnight, becoming more spotty by Tuesday morning. The low will be around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another hot and humid day will develop Tuesday. This time, we’re only expecting about a 20% chance for storms. The high will be around 89 degrees, feeling more like the mid 90s.

A few more isolated downpours are expected both Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the chances will surround the valley, but one or two may survive into the lower elevations. Highs both days will be the warmest of the week, hovering around 90 degrees.

Rain chances will taper off for Friday into the weekend. Highs will drop from the upper 80s on Friday into the low to mid 80s by Saturday. Morning lows will be a bit more refreshing this weekend, as well, dipping down into the low to mid 60s.

Mon AM 8-day Forecast (WVLT)

