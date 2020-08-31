Tennessee Football launches VFlight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee football has launched a development program for football student-athletes to succeed on and off the field.

According to UT Sports, VFlight’s mission is to develop football student-athletes by providing innovative programs and initiatives through leadership development, personal enhancement, community outreach, career and professional development.

Ashley Smith, UT Assistant Athletics Director for Player Relations and Development will be overseeing the program.

“We’re developing our student-athletes to make a positive impact on campus, in the community and within their families through innovative programs and initiatives,” said Smith.

The program has launched a game plan for its student-athletes.

V: Venture beyond the field to discover your identity and make a positive impact on campus and the community

O: Own your platform as a Tennessee Football student-athlete to develop your personal brand

L: Link and build relationships with alumni and employers to establish your professional network

S: Sell your education, experiences and skills to develop an career path for life after college.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.