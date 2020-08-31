Advertisement

Tennessee Football launches VFlight

Tennessee football has launched a development program for football student-athletes to succeed on and off the field.
Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam Field
Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam Field(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee football has launched a development program for football student-athletes to succeed on and off the field.

According to UT Sports, VFlight’s mission is to develop football student-athletes by providing innovative programs and initiatives through leadership development, personal enhancement, community outreach, career and professional development.

Ashley Smith, UT Assistant Athletics Director for Player Relations and Development will be overseeing the program.

“We’re developing our student-athletes to make a positive impact on campus, in the community and within their families through innovative programs and initiatives,” said Smith.

The program has launched a game plan for its student-athletes.

V: Venture beyond the field to discover your identity and make a positive impact on campus and the community

O: Own your platform as a Tennessee Football student-athlete to develop your personal brand

L: Link and build relationships with alumni and employers to establish your professional network

S: Sell your education, experiences and skills to develop an career path for life after college.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Looking for a sign to be happy? Local group is sending words of encouragement across downtown

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Gwendolyn Ducre
A group is making a stop in Knoxville to seal signs of encouragement around downtown.

Eye on Education

Churches provide emotional and social support for parents

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Ashley Bohle
School is challenging enough without a pandemic to hamper our kids’ growth, but some parents are getting some help with the assistance of local churches.

News

US Navy plane crashes in Virginia, all 4 crew members found alive

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
All four crew members have been found alive after a Navy surveillance aircraft crashed near Wallops Island, Virginia on Monday.

News

UT tells Greek organizations to find their own facilities for isolation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Gwendolyn Ducre
UT tells Greek organizations to find their own facilities for isolation

News

Florida man reels in recording breaking catfish

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida angler reeled in the largest flathead catfish in the state’s history.

Latest News

News

Alabama man accused of shooting father during argument over truck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 26-year-old Alabama man is accused of shooting his father after the two started arguing over the use of a truck.

News

Medics see licenses suspended after ’dead’ woman found alive at Detroit funeral home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The state of Michigan suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area medics after a woman who was legally declared dead was found alive at a funeral home.

WVLT

Scattered storms ahead of a more refreshing weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
While not as widespread as previous days, scattered storms will stick around for the first half of the week.

News

Have you misplaced a redtail boa? It’s in Sevier County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Wanted: the owner of a Colombian redtail boa.

News

Memphis man accused of raping unconscious woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Memphis police arrested a man accused of raping an unconscious woman on North Main Street.