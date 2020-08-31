Tennessee ranks among top 15 hardest-working states in U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is among the top 15 hardest-working states in the U.S., according to a new study.

WalletHub released its 2020 report on 2020′s hardest-working states in America. To determine the results, WalletHub compared the 50 states across ten key metrics including average workweek hours, share of workers with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours per resident.

According to the study, Americans put in an average of nearly 1,780 hours per year. The study found that only 54 percent of Americans used their available vacation time.

Tennessee ranked 15th overall for the hardest working states. North Dakota took the top spot followed by Alaska and Wyoming. West Virginia was named the least hard-working state.

The Volunteer state ranked 13th for average workweek hours, 21st for average commute time, 23rd for employment rate and 21st for average leisure time spent per day.

To see the full report, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.