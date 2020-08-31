THP offering $2,500 reward for vandalism at State Capitol.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -The Tennessee Highway Patrol is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those who vandalized a statue at the State Capitol.

WTVF reported the Edward Carmack Statue on the Motlow Tunnel entrance was torn down in a protest in downtown Nashville on May 30.

THP officials released photos Monday of two people believed to be responsible for the vandalism.

Anyone with information on the two people is asked to call THP Criminal Investigations Division Sgt. Andrew Naylor at 615-251-5185.

