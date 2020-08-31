TSSAA Hall of Fame postpones induction ceremony for second time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The TSSAA Hall of Fame has postponed their induction ceremony for the second time this year.

The ceremony will be postponed until next spring.

“We are hopeful that we can proceed as usual in April and are looking forward to honoring this wonderful group of administrators, coaches, officials, and contributor at that time,” said Heather Carter, coordinator of the Hall of Fame festivities.

According to TSSAA, the honorees selected in 2020 ceremony will be inducted on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Only the class from 2020 will be inducted and the committee says it will not make selections in 2021.

Ticket forms will be available on the TSSAA website and mailed to all members in February.

