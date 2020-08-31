Advertisement

USDA extends Free Meals for Kids program through end of 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the summer meal programs has been extended through the end of the year.
USDA pandemic waiver for school lunches has been extended through the end of 2020.(Jace Harper)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the summer meal programs has been extended through the end of the year.

Secretary Sonny Perdue said the move will help ensure children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially.”

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue

Included in the extension is:

  • Allowing SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost;
  • Permitting meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times;
  • Waiving meal pattern requirements as necessary; and
  • Allowing parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children.

According to Perdue, over the past six months partners across the country have stood up nearly 80,000 sites, handing out meals at a higher reimbursement rate than the traditional school year program.

