Use this tool to see if your Tenn. business is eligible for relief payment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state of Tennessee released a new online tool to help business owners see if they are eligible for a payment from the Tennessee Business Relief Program. You can find the tool here.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Revenue, more than 40,000 small business owners across the state qualify for the program.

Businesses have until September 25 to confirm their eligibility in order to receive a payment between $2,500 and $30,000 in no-cost funds.

“We encourage all eligible business owners to complete this step as soon as possible,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “And if you know a small business owner who could benefit from this program, please help spread awareness.”

For questions please call the TN Dept of Revenue at (615) 253-0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov. More details can be found at tn.gov/revenue.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.