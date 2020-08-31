UT tells Greek organizations to find their own facilities for isolation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has directed student sorority and fraternity members, who live in on-campus Greek homes, to find their own self-isolation solutions if they come into close contact with a positive coronavirus case.

According to a UT spokesperson, “The university has asked sororities and fraternities to implement their plans for management of their self-isolation needs for their residential facilities, which they lease from the university and operate independently under the supervision of their house directors and national organizations.”

UT said that the number of “close contact” are increasing in fraternities and sororities, and that’s limiting “the availability of quarantine or isolation housing for others.”

The university said Monday that it had more than 200 active cases and more than 900 in isolation. Meanwhile, three COVID-19 clusters were identified at three sororities.

UT said it has the capacity to quarantine and isolate on-campus students and is evaluating options for more space.

