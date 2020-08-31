Advertisement

What did your hometown look like millions of years ago? Check out this map

A California paleontologist created an interactive map to see how far their hometowns have moved over 750 million years of continental drift.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) -A California paleontologist created an interactive map to see how far hometowns have moved over 750 million years of continental drift.

Ian Webster said he created the online map that features a range of tools that make it easy to discover more about the Earth.

“It shows that our environment is dynamic and can change,” said Webster. “The history of Earth is longer than we can conceive and the current arrangement of plate tectonics and continents is an accident of time. It will be very different in the future and Earth may outlast us all.”

Webster said he built the map as a web application that sits on top of another map which visualizes geological models created by paleo-geographer Christopher Scotese.

On the web application, users can enter their location and plug that location into plate tectonic models. The result is that users can see where towns and cities were located hundreds of millions of years ago.

“My software ’geo-codes’ the user’s location and then uses Scotese’s models to run their location backwards in time,” said Webster. “I built the interactive globe visualization and the geo-coding and GPates integration myself so that people could plug in their own locations.”

The map also shows users what dinosaurs used to live nearby in the area they search.

Webster said the map illustrates interesting scientific data in an interactive way.

“It is meant to spark fascination and hopefully respect for the scientists that work every day to better understand our world and its past,” said Webster. “It also contains fun surprises, for example how the US used to be split by a shallow sea, the Appalachians used to be very tall mountains comparable to the Himalayas and that Florida used to be submerged.”

For more information on the interactive map visit the website here.

