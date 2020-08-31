Will Amazon be dropping off your packages using drones soon?

(CNN)-Amazon received Federal Aviation Administration approval on Saturday bringing it a step closer to launching drone delivery in the United States.

The company now has a Part 135 air carrier certificate which must be held before beginning drone deliveries. It has validated more than 500 safety and efficiency processes as part of its application for the certificate.

CEO Jeff Bezos first announced the delivery program in Dec. 2013 and said it plans to use drones to make deliveries in 30 minutes or less.

The company made its first drone delivery in Britain in Dec. 2016.

David Carbon, former Boeing executive joined Amazon as the lead on its drone program and says the certification is an important step.

“We will continue to develop and refine our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace and work closely with the FAA and other regulators around the world to realize our vision of 30 minute delivery,” said Carbon.

