Advertisement

Will Amazon be dropping off your packages using drones soon?

Amazon received Federal Aviation Administration approval on Saturday bringing it a step closer to launching drone delivery in the United States.
(WKYT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN)-Amazon received Federal Aviation Administration approval on Saturday bringing it a step closer to launching drone delivery in the United States.

The company now has a Part 135 air carrier certificate which must be held before beginning drone deliveries. It has validated more than 500 safety and efficiency processes as part of its application for the certificate.

CEO Jeff Bezos first announced the delivery program in Dec. 2013 and said it plans to use drones to make deliveries in 30 minutes or less.

The company made its first drone delivery in Britain in Dec. 2016.

David Carbon, former Boeing executive joined Amazon as the lead on its drone program and says the certification is an important step.

“We will continue to develop and refine our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace and work closely with the FAA and other regulators around the world to realize our vision of 30 minute delivery,” said Carbon.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Looking for a sign to be happy? Local group is sending words of encouragement across downtown

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Gwendolyn Ducre
A group is making a stop in Knoxville to seal signs of encouragement around downtown.

Eye on Education

Churches provide emotional and social support for parents

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Ashley Bohle
School is challenging enough without a pandemic to hamper our kids’ growth, but some parents are getting some help with the assistance of local churches.

News

US Navy plane crashes in Virginia, all 4 crew members found alive

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
All four crew members have been found alive after a Navy surveillance aircraft crashed near Wallops Island, Virginia on Monday.

News

UT tells Greek organizations to find their own facilities for isolation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Gwendolyn Ducre
UT tells Greek organizations to find their own facilities for isolation

News

Florida man reels in recording breaking catfish

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida angler reeled in the largest flathead catfish in the state’s history.

Latest News

News

Alabama man accused of shooting father during argument over truck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 26-year-old Alabama man is accused of shooting his father after the two started arguing over the use of a truck.

News

Medics see licenses suspended after ’dead’ woman found alive at Detroit funeral home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The state of Michigan suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area medics after a woman who was legally declared dead was found alive at a funeral home.

WVLT

Scattered storms ahead of a more refreshing weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
While not as widespread as previous days, scattered storms will stick around for the first half of the week.

News

Tennessee Football launches VFlight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee football has launched a development program for football student-athletes to succeed on and off the field.

News

Have you misplaced a redtail boa? It’s in Sevier County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Wanted: the owner of a Colombian redtail boa.

News

Memphis man accused of raping unconscious woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Memphis police arrested a man accused of raping an unconscious woman on North Main Street.