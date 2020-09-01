$5K reward offered in investigation into Tenn. murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Franklin police are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in the death of a 26-year-old man, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to Franklin police, on June 27, Jamarcus Esmon was shot and killed on Edgewood Boulevard. Franklin detectives said they have been investigating his murder but have not named any suspects.

“Our commitment to bring Jamarcus Esmon’s killer to justice is as tireless today as it was on the day he was killed,” said Franklin police. “We will not stop until that happens. Our hearts hurt for the Esmon family, especially today.”

Anyone with information on his murder is asked to call Franklin police at 615-794-2513.

