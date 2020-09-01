’A little different, but not a lot,’ Knox Co. health officials discuss COVID-19 in six months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a Tuesday afternoon press conference officials with the Knox County Health Department addressed the progress of COVID-19 in six months.

“If we have a vaccine it will probably look a little different, but not a lot different,” Dr. Marth Buchanan said. “I think we will still be recommending social distancing and masks.”

Buchanan said if a vaccine becomes available within the next six months, not everyone will have access to the vaccine immediately making it important to continue to follow CDC guidelines.

“We need to get a certain number of people vaccinated to have what’s called herd immunity, where people have some immunity to the disease and it’s very likely because this is a brand new vaccine, just like the first time you get flu shot, lots of folks are probably going to have two doses,” Buchanan said.

According to Buchanan, the COVID-19 situation will look slightly different if a vaccine is available. If not, she said things will look as they do now.

Buchanan also discussed COVID-19 deaths after a CDC report claimed only 6 percent of deaths named COVID-19 as the only contributing factor.

“Deaths are only counted as COVID-19 related if the virus is found to be a significant contributing factor to the death of someone who tested positive,” Buchanan said.

Knox County currently has 2,316 active COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths. Hospitalizations in the county continued to increase on Tuesday.

