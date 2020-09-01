African Lion making debut at Zoo Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Upepo, a 5-year-old African lion is making its public debut at Zoo Knoxville Wednesday, Sept. 2.

According to the zoo, the 400-pound lion whose name means “wind” in Swahili, traveled to Knoxville from Wildlife Safari park in Winston, Oregon in July.

Upepo will be welcomed by Knoxville Opera performers Aubrey and Wayd Odle and artistic director Brain Salesky with a performance of animal-themed songs.

To see the lion make its debut, the park opens at 9:00 a.m. and check in will be at the front entrance of the Ranger Station.

