Advertisement

Baby girl recovers from delivery by emergency C-section after mother killed in Calif. crash

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KCBS/KCAL) - The father of a baby girl, who was delivered prematurely in an emergency C-section after her mother was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver, says he wants to be the best father he can be and hopes his late wife will be proud of him.

Baby Adalyn Rose, who was delivered more than a month early, now weighs just a touch over 5 pounds. She takes a bottle every three hours and was expected to go home from the hospital with her father, James Alvarez, on Monday.

“It’s a big milestone because they tell me she’s technically not supposed to be in this world yet,” Alvarez said. “She’s a preemie. Her due date was Sept. 20.”

Adalyn's father, James Alvarez, says he wants to be "the best father I can possibly be," and he will make sure his little girl learns about her mother when she's older.
Adalyn's father, James Alvarez, says he wants to be "the best father I can possibly be," and he will make sure his little girl learns about her mother when she's older.(Source: James Alvarez, KCBS/KCAL via CNN)

Adalyn’s mother, 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar, was killed in August while exercising with her husband after a suspected drunken driver drove onto the sidewalk in Anaheim, California, and struck Aguilar. Baby Adalyn was delivered via emergency C-section immediately after the crash.

“When I see her, when I hold her, when I put her on my chest, everything just washes away,” Alvarez said. “They can’t predict what the future may bring to her, but at this point, she’s healthy.”

Adalyn’s mother, 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar, was killed in August after a suspected drunken driver drove onto the sidewalk in Anaheim, California, and struck her.
Adalyn’s mother, 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar, was killed in August after a suspected drunken driver drove onto the sidewalk in Anaheim, California, and struck her.(Source: James Alvarez, KCBS/KCAL via CNN)

Alvarez spoke Friday from the apartment he had been preparing for his daughter’s arrival.

“I’m truly blessed that at least I have a part of my wife still here on earth,” he said. “My goal is to be the best father I can possibly be and give her the best life I can give her.”

He still has his wife’s things where she left them in their home and said he will pack them up and save them for Adalyn.

“When she asks how mommy was like, I’ll be ready for that moment to show her the mom she had because to the very last second, she gave her life for her,” he said. “She protected her, so it’s only fair that I would do the same.”

Alvarez says he asks his wife every day for signs that he is not raising their daughter alone and that she is there, guiding him.

“I want to raise my daughter in her image,” he said. “I want my wife to be proud of me.”

The suspect in the crash that killed Aguilar, 40-year-old Courtney Pandolfi, is charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2020 KCBS/KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
After years of research, the National Cancer Institute was poised Tuesday to finally release a series of papers related to radiation doses and cancer risks resulting from the U.S. government’s detonation of the first atomic bomb during a test at a military outpost in the New Mexico desert in 1945.

National

Protesters gather after Los Angeles deputy fatally shoots Black man

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray News staff
Deputies say a fight broke out after they tried to stop the man for bicycle code violations. He allegedly punched a deputy and dropped a concealed handgun before he was shot.

News

Senior pet of the month: Presley

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Meet WVLT’s first senior pet of the month, Presley!

News

Deputies searching for suspects on the run following traffic stop in Loudon Co.

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials advised individuals to not approach the suspects.

National

Pilots, crew bail out of Navy plane before crash in Virginia

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Navy says one of its aircraft has crashed on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, but the two pilots and two crew members onboard were able to safely bail out.

Latest News

National

Protesters gather after Los Angeles deputy fatally shoots Black man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Deputies say a fight broke out after they tried to stop the man for bicycle code violations. He allegedly punched a deputy and dropped a concealed handgun before he was shot.

Politics Headlines

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Politics Headlines

Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha, Wis.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back by police.

National

Ore. sheriffs don't plan to send deputies to Portland, despite governor's request

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Many of the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including the federal courthouse and City Hall.