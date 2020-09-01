Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s launching anti-racism podcast

Ben & Jerry’s announced that it is launching an anti-racism podcast that encourages listeners to “dismantle systemic racism” and white supremacy.
Phalinn Ooi / CC BY 2.0 / MGN
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVLT/CNN) - Ben & Jerry’s announced that it is launching an anti-racism podcast that encourages listeners to “dismantle systemic racism” and white supremacy.

The brand, owned by Unilever, is launching a six-part series with Vox Media and The Who We Are Project. CNN reported that the episodes will link specific periods in American history to modern-day systemic racism. The series is set to premier on September 15.

“In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, America faces a racial reckoning — one that requires an honest look at the American history that has allowed and encouraged white supremacy to thrive for the last 400 years,” the organizations that worked on the podcast said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

CNN reported that the podcast, named “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” explore’s slavery’s contribution to America’s economy and “hidden ways” that legal discrimination continued after slavery’s end.

“Each week we’ll explore how racism has shaped every facet of our lives and who we might become if we finally address this country’s racist history,” said author Carvell Wallace, who hosts the podcast.

The podcast is based on a presentation by Jeffery Robinson, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union.

