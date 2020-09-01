Carson-Newman professor to cycle 100 miles for local ministry

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing many people struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, one Tennessee professor made the decision to do what he could to help.

Dr. Joshua Zink, an assistant professor of music at Carson-Newman University, plans to ride his bike some 100 miles from Johnson City to downtown Knoxville to raise funds for Carson-Newman’s Appalachian Outreach.

Zink announced his journey will begin on Saturday, October 3. He’s seeking donors to help support the effort, with all money raised going to the outreach ministry.

“Cycling 100 miles for Appalachian Outreach would be very meaningful to me,” said Zink. “During this time of COVID-19, so many people are hurting in serious ways. I wanted to find a way to help in an impactful way.”

Zink said he chose to help Appalachian Outreach after he saw how much the ministry has been helping individuals in need throughout the region during the pandemic.

“We have all been in times of need in various ways in our lives,” said Zink. “I know that in my own times of struggle God put people in place to help when I needed it most. This challenge is a great way to assist a wonderful organization’s ministry right here in our own backyard.”

