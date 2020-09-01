Advertisement

Deputies searching for suspects on the run following traffic stop in Loudon Co.

Officials advised individuals to not approach the suspects.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are on the search for two suspects that reportedly fled from an attempted traffic stop Tuesday.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, LCSO deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an abandoned vehicle at a home on Fisher Lane. Deputies said the car had a stolen license plate out of Blount County.

According to reports, the deputy who initially attempted to stop the vehicle observed two men exit the vehicle and flee into the woods.

Both men were wearing shorts and t-shirts and one man appeared to be barefoot, LCSO said.

Authorities established a perimeter Tuesday morning and K9 and Air Units searched the area. Officials said both suspects are not believed to be local residents.

Anyone who sees or has information regarding the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call Loudon County E-911 or Deputy Mark Rodriguez at (865) 986-4823 immediately. Officials advised individuals to not approach the suspects.

SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 | 1:01 am EST K9 DEPUTIES, THP AIR UNIT, SEARCHING FOR TWO SUSPECTS AFTER SHORT PURSUIT GREENBACK,...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Monday, August 31, 2020

