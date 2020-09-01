Deputies searching for suspects on the run following traffic stop in Loudon Co.

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are on the search for two suspects that reportedly fled from an attempted traffic stop Tuesday.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, LCSO deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an abandoned vehicle at a home on Fisher Lane. Deputies said the car had a stolen license plate out of Blount County.

According to reports, the deputy who initially attempted to stop the vehicle observed two men exit the vehicle and flee into the woods.

Both men were wearing shorts and t-shirts and one man appeared to be barefoot, LCSO said.

Authorities established a perimeter Tuesday morning and K9 and Air Units searched the area. Officials said both suspects are not believed to be local residents.

Anyone who sees or has information regarding the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call Loudon County E-911 or Deputy Mark Rodriguez at (865) 986-4823 immediately. Officials advised individuals to not approach the suspects.

