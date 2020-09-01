“Don’t struggle alone,” UT officials discuss student success during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman discussed the struggles many students are facing while learning to adapt to a new way of learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new initiative has been introduced for first-year students called success teams. The three-person team will consist of the student’s academic advisor, an academic coach and a one-stop counselor.

According to Plowman, 75 percent of students are taking at least half of their classes online. Nearly 20 percent of students are taking all their courses online.

“Don’t struggle alone and don’t wait,” Plowman said.

Students who need help with anything during the school year are asked to visit the Student Success Center’s website for a list of resources. Click here to access the list.

