East Tenn. woman rescues baby squirrel, feeds it using neighbor’s breast milk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A simple yard maintenance task caused a small dilemma in an East Tennessee neighborhood.

When Kathy Westbrook had some trees taken down in her yard, she didn’t know it would displace a small family of squirrels. Westbrook said a small baby was thrown from its nest.

While she reached out to several agencies that rehab wild animals, Westbrook said they were all at capacity. She was told to put the animal in a shoe box with a heating pad and then try to feed it milk in an eyedropper. She was encouraged to use mother’s milk.

Not knowing any squirrel mothers, Westbrook crossed the street and went to her neighbor, who was still nursing her own child and asked for milk.

The neighbor agreed, saying it was an opportunity to witness an act of kindness.

Westbrook said they fed the baby squirrel her neighbor’s milk and then began to respond, crying out for its own mother. The story doesn’t end there, however. Westbrook said shortly after the feeding, the baby’s mother appeared and took the baby back into her custody.

