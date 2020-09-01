Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announce new 200-acre ‘experience’ in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announced a the development of a new “experimental destination” at Sevierville’s Exit 407.

The 200-acre development will serve as the first stop for more than the estimated 11 million tourists who travel through Sevier County to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park each year.

The land located between Knoxville and Asheville, North Carolina just off Interstate 40 at the Sevierville exit, was purchased for $13.5 million in 2019.

“Our tribe established Kituwah, LLC to move at the pace of business and to diversify our economic interests in areas other than gaming,” said Principal Chief Richard Sneed. “We are pleased with the strong interest in the property and look forward to strengthening partnerships with Sevier County.”

Organizers said, while the vision of the development remains flexible, it will ”feature a common theme or narrative that heightens the experience for visitors,” including dining options, a shopping experience and entertainment attractions.

“We know Knoxville residents will visit this location for a unique date night, dining experience, shopping trip, or an easy weekend getaway,” Matthew Cross, of OE Experience said. “It’s merely a 20-minute drive from Knoxville and a little over an hour from Asheville.”

OE Experiences is currently collecting bids and proposals from interested parties to codevelop portions of the site.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.