Emotional support chickens help residents at Illinois long-term care facility

Some hens have found a home among the residents at an Illinois long-term care facility.
File photo: Two chickens
File photo: Two chickens(CNN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WVLT/WGN) - Some hens have found a home among the residents at an Illinois long-term care facility.

WGN reports that two hens are added to the mix at Porter Place in Tinley Park, a memory care community.

“I’m always constantly looking for new and creative innovative programming ideas for our seniors here,” Life Engagement Director Jennifer Boonstra said. “Giving them meaningful opportunities to engage not just in your typical kind of activities not just bingo and arts and crafts thinking outside of the box and giving them meaningful things to do.”

Boonstra told WGN that many of the seniors at the facility grew up on farms and reminisce about taking care of animals, in particular chickens.

“My mother is going to be 98 actually this October and she grew up in a time when it was very common to have chickens and other things in the backyard,” said Pat Monahan, daughter of Porter Place resident.

WGN reported that the chickens are actually rented, and they’ll go back to their farm in the winter, but the facility is planning to see them return next year in the spring.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WGN. All rights reserved.

