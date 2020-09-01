Advertisement

Facebook threatens to prevent Australians from sharing news if regulation is passed

Facebook said Monday that it will prevent Australians from sharing news on its platform if Australia moves forward with a plan to force Facebook and Google to pay news organizations for content.
This April 25, 2019 file photo shows the thumbs-up "Like" logo on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
This April 25, 2019 file photo shows the thumbs-up "Like" logo on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS/WVLT) - Facebook said Monday that it will prevent Australians from sharing news on its platform if Australia moves forward with a plan to force Facebook and Google to pay news organizations for content.

The announcement came after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission released a plan for a mandatory code of conduct, under which news organizations could negotiate with Google and Facebook over payments for their content. If the groups can’t reach an agreement “an independent arbitrator would choose which of the two parties’ final offer is the most reasonable within 45 business days.”

CBS News reported that Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the companies could be forced to pay “substantial penalties” if they fail to adhere to the policy.

Facebook said that the plan “misunderstands the dynamics of the internet and will do damage to the very news organizations the government is trying to protect.”

“Assuming this draft code becomes law, we will reluctantly stop allowing publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram,” the company said. “This is not our first choice – it is our last. But it is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia’s news and media sector.”

Google said the plan could “lead to your data being handed over to big news businesses.” In the letter, Google Australia also alleged “The law would force us to give an unfair advantage to one group of businesses — news media businesses — over everyone else who has a website, YouTube channel or small business.”

Under the plan, media companies producing content that “investigates and explains issues of public significance for Australians; issues that engage Australians in public debate and inform democratic decision-making; or issues relating to community and local events,” would be eligible.

Caitlin O’Kane contributed reporting.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Uber to mandate mask selfies before rides

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Uber customers will have to prove they’re wearing face coverings before getting a ride, the company said Tuesday.

News

Emotional support chickens help residents at Illinois long-term care facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Some hens have found a home among the residents at an Illinois long-term care facility.

News

Ben & Jerry’s launching anti-racism podcast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Ben & Jerry’s announced that it is launching an anti-racism podcast that encourages listeners to “dismantle systemic racism” and white supremacy.

News

Ryman Auditorium to live events

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Ryman Auditorium announced it was going to resume live events with restrictions.

Latest News

WVLT

Hit or miss downpours the rest of this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
A cold front draped over the state of Kentucky will keep a small chance for rain and storms over our area through the end of the week. Thankfully, we’ll get a chance to enjoy some sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.

News

Nashville firefighter featured in American Lung Association calendar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Nashville Firefighter is being featured in the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb Calendar, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

$5K reward offered in investigation into Tenn. murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Franklin police are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in the death of a 26-year-old man, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

East Tenn. woman rescues baby squirrel, feeds it using neighbor’s breast milk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A community came together to rescue a small member of society.

News

New Orleans Saints open to trading former Vol Alvin Kamara

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The New Orleans Saints are open to trading running back and former Tenn. Volunteer Alvin Kamara, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

News

Redtail boa reunited with family in Sevier County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Wanted: the owner of a Colombian redtail boa.