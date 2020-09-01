Facebook threatens to prevent Australians from sharing news if regulation is passed

(CBS/WVLT) - Facebook said Monday that it will prevent Australians from sharing news on its platform if Australia moves forward with a plan to force Facebook and Google to pay news organizations for content.

The announcement came after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission released a plan for a mandatory code of conduct, under which news organizations could negotiate with Google and Facebook over payments for their content. If the groups can’t reach an agreement “an independent arbitrator would choose which of the two parties’ final offer is the most reasonable within 45 business days.”

CBS News reported that Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the companies could be forced to pay “substantial penalties” if they fail to adhere to the policy.

Facebook said that the plan “misunderstands the dynamics of the internet and will do damage to the very news organizations the government is trying to protect.”

“Assuming this draft code becomes law, we will reluctantly stop allowing publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram,” the company said. “This is not our first choice – it is our last. But it is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia’s news and media sector.”

Google said the plan could “lead to your data being handed over to big news businesses.” In the letter, Google Australia also alleged “The law would force us to give an unfair advantage to one group of businesses — news media businesses — over everyone else who has a website, YouTube channel or small business.”

Under the plan, media companies producing content that “investigates and explains issues of public significance for Australians; issues that engage Australians in public debate and inform democratic decision-making; or issues relating to community and local events,” would be eligible.

Caitlin O’Kane contributed reporting.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.