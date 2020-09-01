Advertisement

Getting texts about missing packages? It could be a scam

Have you been getting texts about missing packages or texts asking you to confirm your package delivery preferences? They’re scams, officials say.
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
(KSFY)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you been getting texts about missing packages or texts asking you to confirm your package delivery preferences? They’re scams, officials say.

ABC7 reports that people have been receiving texts that address them by names and claim they have missing package. The users are pushed to click a link, which is a scam. There are variations on the theme, but ABC7 reports that many say things such as “We came across a parcel from June owed to you. Please claim ownership and confirm for a delivery.”

According to the Federal Trace Commission, though the scammers may know the victim’s name, it’s a scam.

“The scammers are pretty crafty in putting these things together and trying to trick people to fall for them by making them think that they’re real messages,” said Alvaro Puig, consumer education specialist with the FTC.

Scammers are also sending out text messages with a fake shipment tracking code and asking you to update your delivery preferences, according to a sheriff’s office in Texas.

Beware of spam texts about package deliveries.... #SCAMalert Scammers are sending text messages with a fake shipment...

Posted by Midland County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Clicking these links could put malware on your mobile device or computer. First, ask yourself if you’re expecting a package and contact the company you’re expecting the package from.

You file a complaint for spam with the FTC here.

