Gov. Lee, Tennessee Titans kick off Early Literacy Month

According to reports, less than half of Tennessee third graders are able to read proficiently.
(KOTA)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee’s Literacy Foundation announced the launch of the Team Read in Tennessee campaign in support of Early Literacy Month during September.

Gov. Lee alongside his wife Maria Lee and the Tennessee Titans are kicking off the campaign to promote children reading throughout Tennessee.

According to reports, less than half of Tennessee third graders are able to read proficiently.

“This year, the importance of education and early literacy is even more critical to Tennessee’s future,” said Governor Bill Lee. “A productive, healthy society begins with early literacy, and Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) provides statewide access to the most fundamental tools for children and families—books. We are kicking off Early Literacy Month and joining GELF’s ‘Team Read Tennessee’ to support and encourage children, parents and teachers in building lifelong learners for an educated Tennessee.”

Tennesseans are encouraged to participate in the Team Read TN campaign challenge to post a message on their social media sharing the book or person that sparked their love of learning. Posts should include the hashtag #TeamReadTN and can be shared across social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The statewide early literacy programs GELF sustains include Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Storybook Trails, Book Buses, Caregiver Engagement and K-3 Summer Reading.

“We are facing one of the most unique and challenging periods in history, but our children are resilient and can continue to learn and thrive,” said James Pond, President of GELF. “We have programs and resources in place that every child in Tennessee can access and benefit from, but we need the community’s help in making sure families know what is available to them and raising funds to maintain these programs. We believe literacy is a birthright, and we are confident we can help shape a brighter future for Tennessee, from cradle to career. Join #TeamReadTN!”

