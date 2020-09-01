Graceland hosting Miss USA, Miss Teen USA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - Elvis Presley’s Graceland is hosting 2020′s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions.

WMC reported that the Miss Universe Organization made the announcement Monday.

The competitions will be hosted and broadcast live at the Guest House at Graceland. With COVID-19, experience packages for fans will be limited.

For more information about the packages or to purchase one, go here.

Miss Teen USA will air live on Nov. 7 from 9 to 11 p.m. EST. and Miss USA will air on FYI Monday, November 9 from 8 to 10 p.m. EST.

