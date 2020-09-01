Advertisement

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two iconic locations in Memphis are tasked with cleaning graffiti from their walls.

Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd. and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park.

Both were found vandalized Tuesday morning.

Police haven’t said if they believe the two incidents are connected.

A spokesperson for Graceland said they had no comment on the graffiti.

A spokesperson for Levitt Shell said this is the sixth time this year they’ve been vandalized. Elvis Presley gave his first paid concert at the bandshell in 1954.

Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.
Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.(Source: WMC)

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

Politics Headlines

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

News

New Orleans Saints open to trading former Vol Alvin Kamara

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The New Orleans Saints are open to trading running back and former Tenn. Volunteer Alvin Kamara, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

News

Redtail boa reunited with family in Sevier County

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Wanted: the owner of a Colombian redtail boa.

News

Judge won’t block Tennessee mail voting signature match

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge won’t block Tennessee’s implementation of a law that requires verifying signatures of voters looking to cast ballots by mail.

Latest News

News

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announce new 200-acre ‘experience’ in Sevierville

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announced a the development of a new “experimental destination” at Sevierville’s Exit 407.

Politics Headlines

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell in Memphis vandalized with 'Defund the Police' graffiti

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

News

TBI K-9 can help solve child exploitation cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has welcomed a new K-9 dog to sniff out electronic devices.

Politics Headlines

Mnuchin spars with Democrats on new virus aid, economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.