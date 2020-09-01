Historic Knoxville house to be restored after receiving $75K grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount Mansion Association announced a new partnership with the Boyd Family Foundation to restore the circa-1818 Craighead-Jackson House.

The partnership is funded by a $75,000 grant from the Boyd Family Association that will allow the association to make the necessary repair to the 201-year-old Federalist-style home in order to allow visitors again.

The Craighead-Jackson House is one of the oldest historic structures in downtown Knoxville. The home was altered, nearly beyond recognition in 1957 after it was purchased by the city and state to save the house from demolition.

The Blount Mansion Association was brought in to care for the home and officially assumed ownership in 1962. In 1966, the associate completed a three-year-long restoration project.

The house served as the Blount Mansion visitors center and offices from 1966 until the mid-1990s when the current modern visitors center was opened. Since that time, the Craighead-Jackson House has been used for archival storage. A recent interior cleaning and light restoration work allowed the association to use the home for a few special events in 2019.

“Blount Mansion and the Craighead Jackson House are two of the most important parts of our state’s history, and are and should be a tremendous point of pride for Knoxville,” explained Randy Boyd. “It’s also a part of my history and one of early field trips I took as a schoolboy. Jenny and I are honored to support The Blount Mansion Association and appreciate all they do to preserve our history.” Blount Mansion Association President Debby Schriver added, “Restoration of the Craighead-Jackson House has been on our wish list for such a long time. Thanks to the generosity of the Boyd Family Foundation, our community will be able to step back into time to enjoy the rooms of our past generations. We foresee this space as fully experiential for all ages from children handling implements and materials central of the times, to crafting, musical events and activities for all ages.”

The restoration project is expected to take 12-18 months and is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

