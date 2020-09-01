Hit or miss downpours the rest of this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front draped over the state of Kentucky will keep a small chance for rain and storms over our area through the end of the week. Thankfully, we’ll get a chance to enjoy some sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Downpours over parts of Upper East Tennessee are starting to make their way out as of lunchtime. Through the afternoon hours, additional spotty showers may develop along the higher terrain of the Cumberland Plateau and the Smokies. The remainder of the area will sweat it out under a mix of sun and clouds and highs approaching 90 degrees.

A stray shower will remain possible overnight, but most will stay dry. Look for lows in the low to mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more scattered downpours are expected both Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the rain will be focused along the Cumberland Plateau from the get-go on Wednesday and stay there through the afternoon. There’s a better opportunity for those downpours to make it down into the Tennessee Valley Thursday afternoon. Highs both days will hover around 90 degrees.

Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s with scattered rain and storms developing throughout the day. It’s still very humid, but we’ll get a small dose of relief this weekend.

We’ll get to soak up a great deal of sunshine by Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will remain mostly confined the mountains. Highs are in the low 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. The slightly lower humidity will provide for a couple refreshing nights in the lower 60s.

Labor Day through Wednesday will include the risk of scattered storms as the first taste of fall tries to rush in. Highs during this stretch will be in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll keep you up to date on the latest timeline and full forecast on WVLT News!

Tue AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.