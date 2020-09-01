Isolated downpours, storms today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A system passing to our North, helps to send better rain chances into our area at times the rest of this week. This makes it on and off, until it clears the region at the end of the week, and temperatures and humidity can finally take a dip this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is humid, with spotty downpours popping up. We also have areas of fog developing. Temperatures are starting the day around 70 degrees.

It is another hot and humid day! We’re warming to around 89 degrees, but it feels like the mid to upper 90s in the shade. We also have downpours and storms popping up at times, but today we’re sticking to a 20% coverage of our area throughout the day.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with isolated rain, and a low around 73 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more scattered downpours are expected both Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the develop rain and storms will surround the valley, but isolated rain can drop into the lower elevations. Highs both days will be the warmest of the week, hovering around 90 degrees.

Friday is in the mid to upper 80s, with scattered rain and storms developing and moving through. It’s still very humid, but then this weather pattern winds down.

Saturday and Sunday are partly cloudy. Rain chances are very isolated, mainly in the mountains. Highs are in the low 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. The slightly lower humidity also helps us cool a little more at night.

Labor Day will see scattered storms as well as highs in the mid 80s.

We’ll keep you up to date on the latest timeline and full forecast on WVLT News!

Tue AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.