Jefferson County deputy receives life saver award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jefferson County deputy received a life saver award on Sunday after saving a man’s life in July.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Andrew Miller received the Life Saver Award at Grove Baptist Church for an incident that happened in July.

The sheriff’s office said Miller was dispatched to a home where a man had cut his home and was bleeding profusely. Miller applied a tourniquet and was able to stop the bleeding prior to EMS’ arrival.

“Deputy Miller’s action on this day made a difference in the outcome of the patient,” the sheriff’s office said.

