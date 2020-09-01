Kickoff times, TV channel set as Vols prepare to start season against South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s almost football time in Tennessee!

The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and networks that will televise games for the first two weeks of the 2020 football season.

In July, the SEC announced Sept 26 as the starting date for the season to allow universities to focus on a healthy return to campus and the gradual reintroduction of athletics.

The Vols will kick off the season against South Carolina on Sept. 26 at 7: 30 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

In week two, the Vols will take on Missouri at noon on the SEC Network.

On Oct. 17, the Vols will face Kentucky. The details have not yet been released for this game.

Tennessee will play against Arkansas on Nov. 7 at 7: 30 p.m. Fans can watch the game on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.