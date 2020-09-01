Advertisement

Looking for a sign to be happy? Local group is sending words of encouragement across downtown

A group is making a stop in Knoxville to send signs of encouragement around downtown.
By Lauren Meyers and Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A group is making a stop in Knoxville to send signs of encouragement around downtown.

Elle Ericson and her friend went from light pole to light pole leaving tiny seeds of happiness she hopes will sprout joy.

”That’s a ripple effect, you know. And, that goes to the next person and they’re nicer to them,” Ericson said.

It didn’t take long for her to see the fruits of her labor as people stopped to give their blessings or say thank you for her efforts.

”I love it. I think it’s great. The more love, the better,” said one passerby.

Elle started the Booth Fairy Project out of Asheville several years ago. She and others travel across the region volunteering and sprinkling about random acts of kindness. Her signs are her latest duty after she said she knows what it means to be in a dark place that so many are stuck in these days.

”I had a lot to overcome myself so I wasn’t always this enthusiastic and this outgoing,” Elle said.

Her secret to finding that light she said? It’s not a magic wand, but willpower.

”Do more service work because that really is the magic,” Ericson said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

