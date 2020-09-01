Morristown man’s home catches fire after he reportedly fell asleep while smoking

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Fire Department said a home is now uninhabitable after a fire Monday evening.

MFD crews responded to the fire on the 400 block of Montrose Avenue around 4:24 p.m after they received reports of s single-family home on fire with smoke showing from the windows.

Officials said Morristown Police, Morristown EMS and Morristown Utility responded to the scene along with 16 MFD personnel.

The first fire engine arrived within four minutes to begin fighting the fire. When crews entered the home they found smoke banked down to the floor. The fire was completely controlled around 4:32 p.m.

MFD officials said the living room, bedrooms and kitchen all suffered fire damage.

According to reports, the living room appeared to be the room of origin. The resident told fire officials he fell asleep while smoking and woke up with his shirt on fire. He said he removed his shirt and threw it on the couch.

The home did not have smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

Officials estimated the damage at $80,000 and deemed the house uninhabitable. The Morristown Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire which is believed to be accidental.

