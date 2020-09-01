Nashville firefighter featured in American Lung Association calendar.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Nashville firefighter is being featured in the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb Calendar, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Nashville firefighters have participated in the “Fight For Air Climb” each year by running up hundreds of stairs in full gear weighing more than 45 pounds.

Captain Terry Hollis was chosen as one of the Lung Association’s top Fight For Air Climb supporters nationwide. WTVF reported Hollis has been participating in the climb for more than four years and has raised more than $3,000 for the Lung Association.

“I climb the Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb every year to raise awareness of lung disease, which a lot of firefighters suffer from after years of inhaling smoke fighting fire,” said Captain Hollis. “I’m grateful that the Lung Association’s calendar raises money to help support firefighters’ lung health.”

For information on how to purchase a calendar visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.