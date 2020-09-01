Advertisement

Nativity Pageant of Knoxville canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Board said it considered all possible options and determined the pageant could not be safely held this year.
Nativity Pageant of Knoxville
Nativity Pageant of Knoxville(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Nativity Pageant of Knoxville Board of Directors announced this year’s pageant will be canceled due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board said it considered all possible options and determined the pageant could not be safely held this year.

“After much deliberation and prayer, we determined that we do not see a way to safely hold an indoor live event of this magnitude during a pandemic,” the Board of Directors said in a statement. “While we are deeply saddened to cancel the Nativity Pageant, we look forward to our 53rd year, next year. We look forward to welcoming back our cast, choir, and community next December for a live pantomime of the traditional Christmas story of the birth of Jesus Christ.”

To find out more information about the Nativity Pageant of Knoxville, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announce new 200-acre ‘experience’ in Sevierville

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announced a the development of a new “experimental destination” at Sevierville’s Exit 407.

News

Morristown man’s home catches fire after he reportedly fell asleep while smoking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials estimated the damage at $80,000 and deemed the house uninhabitable.

News

Historic Knoxville house to be restored after receiving $75K grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The restoration project is expected to take 12-18 months and is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

National

Caught on video: Bears enter stores for quick snacks in California, create havoc

Updated: 1 hours ago
A series of surveillance videos show the crazy confrontations between bears and people inside a Kings Beach convenience store over the past three weeks.

Latest News

News

Tennessee prison college program reboots with online classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Classes resumed this week through online learning with 65 students from the two prisons.

News

Tennessee groups call for DNA testing in death row case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At the time of Payne’s trial, DNA testing of evidence was unavailable, and no testing has ever been done in his case.

News

Lawsuit seeks to block Tennessee abortion reversal law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The complaint is the second legal battle targeting a sweeping anti-abortion measure Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed off on earlier this year

News

Senior pet of the month: Presley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Meet WVLT’s first senior pet of the month, Presley!

News

Deputies searching for suspects on the run following traffic stop in Loudon Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials advised individuals to not approach the suspects.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.