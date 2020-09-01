Nativity Pageant of Knoxville canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Nativity Pageant of Knoxville Board of Directors announced this year’s pageant will be canceled due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board said it considered all possible options and determined the pageant could not be safely held this year.

“After much deliberation and prayer, we determined that we do not see a way to safely hold an indoor live event of this magnitude during a pandemic,” the Board of Directors said in a statement. “While we are deeply saddened to cancel the Nativity Pageant, we look forward to our 53rd year, next year. We look forward to welcoming back our cast, choir, and community next December for a live pantomime of the traditional Christmas story of the birth of Jesus Christ.”

