New Orleans Saints open to trading former Vol Alvin Kamara

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLT/WVUE) -The New Orleans Saints are open to trading running back and former Volunteer Alvin Kamara, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

WVUE reported that Kamara’s last three absences from practice were reportedly unexcused and contract-related.

According to Yahoo sports the team is comfortable making Kamara a top-five paid back at around $12 million a season, but Kamara wants closer to Christian McCaffrey’s deal at around $16 million.

Kamara is scheduled to make $2.1 million in the last year of his rookie deal. He finished the season with 81 receptions and 37 total touchdowns in his career.

