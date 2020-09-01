Advertisement

Ohio 10-year-old raises $300,000 for police dogs

An Ohio 10-year-old discovered that police dogs don’t automatically get issued bullet-proof vests, so he decided to raise money to help them out.
(FILE) Baker, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois, is shown wearing a bullet proof vest after a news conference in Oakland on Friday, Oct. 30, 2009. (AP Photo/Bay Area News Group, Giovanna Borgna)
(FILE) Baker, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois, is shown wearing a bullet proof vest after a news conference in Oakland on Friday, Oct. 30, 2009. (AP Photo/Bay Area News Group, Giovanna Borgna)(WIBW)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CNN) - An Ohio 10-year-old discovered that police dogs don’t automatically get issued bullet-proof vests, so he decided to raise money to help them out.

Leah Tornabene, the mother of 10-year-old Brady, said the family was watching a show together when Brady noticed the K-9 wasn’t outfitted like his handler. “We were watching the show together and I didn’t even notice that the dog wasn’t wearing a vest,” Leah Tornabene, Brady’s mom, told CNN.

After noticing, Brady launched “Brady’s K9 Fund,” non-profit that raises money to supply bullet proof vests to police and military dogs. He created a GoFundMe page, which allowed him to buy four vests at first, but his mission has grown. CNN reports that he’s raised more than $315,000 so far and has supplied vests for more than 257 dogs in 23 states and Canada.

CNN reported that Brady has also supplied vests for military dogs in Afghanistan.

Brady said that all are special, but one remains his favorite dog. “K-9 Benny because his handler was so thankful he started crying” Brady said.

You can check out Brady’s mission at his website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Oak Ridge Rowing Association offering free practice for high schoolers this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
For the first week of the fall season, Atomic Youth is letting kids practice for free.

WVLT

Scattered storms ahead of a more refreshing weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
While not as widespread as previous days, scattered storms will stick around for the first half of the week.

News

Graceland hosting Miss USA, Miss Teen USA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Elvis Presley’s Graceland is hosting 2020′s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions.

News

Thief stole special bike built for son with special needs, Michigan parents say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Michigan family said a tricycle built for a boy with special needs was stolen from their home, WDIV reported.

News

Jefferson County deputy receives life saver award

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Jefferson County deputy received a life saver award over Sunday after saving a man’s life in July.

Latest News

News

VFL pays tribute to UT, SEC plays in print

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
VFL Joey Kent honors football greatness in a special way

News

Payroll tax holiday starts Sept. 1 for companies who choose to participate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Companies can stop collecting employees’ payroll taxes starting Sept. 1 after an executive order in August gave workers a tax holiday.

News

Getting texts about missing packages? It could be a scam

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Have you been getting texts about missing packages or texts asking you to confirm your package delivery preferences? They’re scams, officials say.

News

Looking for a sign to be happy? Local group is sending words of encouragement across downtown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Gwendolyn Ducre
A group is making a stop in Knoxville to seal signs of encouragement around downtown.

Eye on Education

Churches provide emotional and social support for parents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Ashley Bohle
School is challenging enough without a pandemic to hamper our kids’ growth, but some parents are getting some help with the assistance of local churches.