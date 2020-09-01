Payroll tax holiday starts Sept. 1 for companies who choose to participate

(Associated Press) -Companies can stop collecting employees’ payroll taxes starting Sept. 1 after an executive order in August gave workers a tax holiday.

The deferral of payroll taxes applies to employees making less than $104,000 a year. It’s a deferral because the payroll taxes are still due to the IRS by April 30, 2021.

Starting Sept. 1, employers can stop withholding taxes but many business leaders have said they will not since the taxes will eventually be due.

For employees making $30,000 a year, the elimination of Social Security taxes would result in an extra $71 per paycheck every two weeks. For employees making $60,000 a year, those figures would be doubled.

If an employee leaves their job before all of the appropriate taxes are collected, the guidance only states that companies can “make arrangements to otherwise collect the total applicable taxes from the employee.”

