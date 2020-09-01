Pigeon Forge named as top traveling destination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Looking for a place to travel this Labor Day weekend? According to data by Airbnb, Pigeon Forge has been named as one of the top traveling destinations over Labor Day weekend.

The data states, travelers are sticking to more remote locations for a long weekend and nearby stays within 300 miles from home remain the most popular with guests.

The top trending U.S. destinations for the long weekend include:

Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Big Bear Lake, California

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Charleston, South Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina

Palm Springs, California

Orange Beach, Alabama

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Fredericksburg, Texas

Airbnb data states high-density urban destinations make up around 20 percent of Labor Day trips this year compared to 40 percent of trips over the same weekend in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.