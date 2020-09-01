Ryman Auditorium to live events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Ryman Auditorium announced it was going to resume live events with restrictions.

Live concerts are set to resume amid the pandemic at the auditorium starting this Friday with a 125-seat capacity. Scotty McCreery announced his return to the stage Tuesday morning on social media.

The company said its “Live at the Ryman” concert series was developed with input from Vanderbilt, and it’s complying with guidelines from the Nashville health department.

WTVF reported that venue guidelines include:

“Exclusive to 125 ticketed guests (approx. 5 percent capacity)”

“Physically distanced in-venue (POD) seating, allowing groups of 2-6 people per POD”

“Mandatory masks for all guests, Ryman operations and production staff "

“Designated restrooms, entrance and exit points for main floor and balcony seating”

“No food or beverage service (complimentary bottled water will be available)”

“Temperature checks for all Ryman staff”

“Enhanced cleaning practices”

In-venue ticket prices start at $89, while live-stream ticket prices begin at $10.

Tickets went on sale at 10:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.