Second Harvest Food Bank Hunger Action Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Now through September 10th, Austin Bowling is helping Second Harvest Food Bank raise money to feed the hungry in the community. Austin will go head to head with other ’Hunger Heroes’ in the area to see who fundraises the most money (meaning more meals for our friends facing food insecurity!) The winner will be crowned the Hunger Action Hero of 2020. You can help by clicking here to donate

