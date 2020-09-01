TBI K-9 can help solve child exploitation cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has welcomed a new K-9 dog to sniff out electronic devices.

According to TBI, Zeus, a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever can sniff out hard drives, flash drives, micro SD cards less than a millimetre thick that could hold evidence in child exploitation cases.

“Zeus will enhance our ability to protect that state’s children and help ensure we have as much evidence as possible as cases involving electronic media continue to evolve,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “He will also be able to offer his unique ability to comfort his coworkers who are in high-stress situations and reduce trauma for victims and witnesses.”

TBI said Electronic Storage Detection K-9′s can be vital to investigations as electronic devices can be overlooked by human eyes.

Zeus and his partner Special Agent Derek Miller will be assisting in cases across the state with a focus on those involving Internet Crimes Against Children.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.