Tenn. teen found hiding in church’s playground slide after stealing motorcycle

Police in Bristol, Tennessee, said a teenager accused of stealing a motorcycle was found hiding inside of a playground slide outside of a church.
Stephen Luttrell, 19 /(Bristol Tennessee Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police in Bristol, Tennessee, said a teenager accused of stealing a motorcycle was found hiding inside of a playground slide outside of a church.

Officers were called to the East State Street Fire Station around 1 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports about a suspicious man pushing a motorcycle, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect, Stephen Luttrell, 19, was located near the First Presbyterian Church. When officers attempted to make contact, Luttrell reportedly dropped the motorcycle and ran from officers.

Police said they later found Luttrell inside a slide on the church’s playground.

He was transported to the Sullivan Co. jail and charged with vandalism, theft, possession of burglary tools, burglary, criminal trespass and theft.

